Politics
Monica Lewinsky Uninvited From Event Because Bill Clinton Was Speaking
Town & Country magazine uninvited Monica Lewinsky from speaking at its annual philanthropic summit on Wednesday because former President Bill Clinton was speaking at the event.
dear world:
please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and –then after i've accepted– uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited.
it's 2018.
emily post would def not approve.
✌🏼Me
— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018
p.s. …and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag.
— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018
The Huffington Post confirmed that Lewinsky was, indeed, invited to speak at the event, but was then uninvited because Clinton was speaking. – READ MORE
