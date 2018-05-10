Monica Lewinsky Uninvited From Event Because Bill Clinton Was Speaking

Town & Country magazine uninvited Monica Lewinsky from speaking at its annual philanthropic summit on Wednesday because former President Bill Clinton was speaking at the event.

dear world:

please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and –then after i've accepted– uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited.

it's 2018.

emily post would def not approve.

✌🏼Me — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

p.s. …and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

The Huffington Post confirmed that Lewinsky was, indeed, invited to speak at the event, but was then uninvited because Clinton was speaking. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1