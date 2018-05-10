True Pundit

Monica Lewinsky Uninvited From Event Because Bill Clinton Was Speaking

Town & Country magazine uninvited Monica Lewinsky from speaking at its annual philanthropic summit on Wednesday because former President Bill Clinton was speaking at the event.

The Huffington Post confirmed that Lewinsky was, indeed, invited to speak at the event, but was then uninvited because Clinton was speaking. – READ MORE

"Please don't invite me to an event ... [and] then after I've accepted, uninvite me because [B]ill [C]linton then decided to attend," Lewinsky tweeted.

ntknetwork.com ntknetwork.com
