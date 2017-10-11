True Pundit

Monday Night Football Ratings Take a Double-Digit Nosedive, Hit Season Low

Posted on by
The NFL had a night with no major political developments, no disasters of a natural or unnatural nature, and the halftime playing of a trailer for the next Star Wars movie, and yet, their ratings tanked again.

The Vikings and Bears clashed on Monday Night Football, a game the Vikings won, but the league lost. According to Deadline, “Snaring a 7.0 in metered market results, last night’s MNF was down double digits from last week’s Kansas Chiefs’ 29-20 victory over the Washington Redskins. Down 17% in the ratings, that’s actually a regular game season low for the ESPN broadcast game and matches the MM result of the second game of the doubleheader MNF opener on September 11.

  • alan triplett

    Turn off the TV and stop watching NFL political activists in action. Stop rewarding behaviour that doesn’t reflect your values. The NFL has told Americans that they hate us, and we have gotten the message. Football is what we pay for, not Political agendas.