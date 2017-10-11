Monday Night Football Ratings Take a Double-Digit Nosedive, Hit Season Low

FOLLOW US!



The NFL had a night with no major political developments, no disasters of a natural or unnatural nature, and the halftime playing of a trailer for the next Star Wars movie, and yet, their ratings tanked again.

The Vikings and Bears clashed on Monday Night Football, a game the Vikings won, but the league lost. According to Deadline, “Snaring a 7.0 in metered market results, last night’s MNF was down double digits from last week’s Kansas Chiefs’ 29-20 victory over the Washington Redskins. Down 17% in the ratings, that’s actually a regular game season low for the ESPN broadcast game and matches the MM result of the second game of the doubleheader MNF opener on September 11.

– READ MORE