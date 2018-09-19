‘Monday Night Football’ Posts Lowest Week 2 Ratings Ever Recorded

Bears' 24-17 win over the Seahawks last night marked lowest Week 2 "MNF" overnight rating yet for ESPN (8.2). Previous low was 8.3 for Eagles-Bears in 2016. Had Emmys competition last night, but that also hit new low at 7.4 overnight on NBC — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) September 18, 2018

According to Sports Business Daily's Austin Karp, the Bears' 24-7 mauling of the Seahawks flopped to an 8.2 in overnight ratings. That makes Monday night's game the lowest rated Week Two game since the previous low in 2016 when the Bears faced the Philadelphia Eagles

The NFL – suffering from dismal ratings for last week’s opening game and Sunday Night Football, may be in for a serious decline in viewers this season if Dallas local TV ratings are any indicator – after the Cowboys registered their lowest local ratings since 2009.