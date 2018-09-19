    True Pundit

    ‘Monday Night Football’ Posts Lowest Week 2 Ratings Ever Recorded

    The Ratings For Week Two’s Monday Night Football Game Between The Chicago Bears And The Seattle Seahawks, Crashed To The Lowest Numbers Ever Recorded For A Week Two Monday Night Game.

    According to Sports Business Daily’s Austin Karp, the Bears’ 24-7 mauling of the Seahawks flopped to an 8.2 in overnight ratings. That makes Monday night’s game the lowest rated Week Two game since the previous low in 2016 when the Bears faced the Philadelphia Eagles – READ MORE

    The NFL – suffering from dismal ratings for last week’s opening game and Sunday Night Football, may be in for a serious decline in viewers this season if Dallas local TV ratings are any indicator – after the Cowboys registered their lowest local ratings since 2009.

    the Dallas market is an important market for one of the most watched teams in the country. There is a reason the Cowboys are valued at over $4 billion dollars. They absolutely own Dallas Fort-Worth. Nothing else really matters.

    The NFL does not want to see one of it’s most important market losing fans. It’s not a good look. It’s cause for concern. –TouchdownwireREAD MORE

