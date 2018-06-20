Moms of Those Killed by Illegals Rip Media: You Don’t Care About Kids at All (VIDEO)

Two mothers whose sons were killed by illegal immigrants are speaking out against the left and those in the media who they believe use children to push their agenda.

Arizona resident Mary Ann Mendoza lost her son Sgt. Brandon Mendoza when he was hit head-on by an illegal alien who was driving drunk.

“My name is Mary Ann Mendoza and my life course has been changed forever,” she wrote on her website, the Sgt. Brandon Mendoza Memorial Foundation.

“My son, Sgt Brandon Mendoza, was killed on May 12, 2014 in a violent head on collision. He was killed by a 3 times the legal limit drunk and high on meth ILLEGAL CRIMINAL! He had driven 35 MILES the wrong way on four different freeways before slamming head-on into my son’s car. My son had just finished his shift and was heading home after working to keep Mesa citizens safe and his community crime free when his life was taken so tragically.”

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller, Mendoza took the media to task, calling them out for picking and choosing narratives that fit their political agenda, while ignoring the stories of those who have been hurt by those who have entered the country illegally. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1