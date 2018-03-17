Moments Before Concert, Bomb Scare Cancels SXSW Jam in Austin

We are hearing the SXSW Jam Concert featuring The Roots has been canceled due to a bomb threat in Austin TX.

Austin has been rocked by a string of deadly package bombs in the last 10 days and event organizers have reportedly canceled the event which was scheduled to begin at 8 pm.

The Roots front man Questlove Tweeted earlier:

“Uh, welp can’t say much but for those in Austin waiting in line to see us tonight. Tonight’s show has been cancelled. They’ll make official announcement but I’d rather save y’all the trouble of waiting in line”

That Tweet was deleted soon after it went public but others mentioning the bomb threat remain live:

Hearing @theroots @FairMarketATX have been cxld due to a bomb threat. Police presence supports this. Still in line… — Sean Musil (@SeanCMusil) March 18, 2018

Safety first 🙏🏾 — Sehr Schön (@Raq_quelle) March 18, 2018

This story is developing.