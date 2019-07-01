Mom who endorses preteen drag queen son complains that ‘convicted pedophile’ made ‘highly inappropriate’ statements about boy

The mother of Desmond is Amazing — a preteen drag queen who infamously danced in a gay nightclub last year as adults threw dollar bills at the boy — has been nothing if not completely behind her son’s pursuits.

However, Desmond’s mom — who administers her son’s Instagram page— isn’t happy about how one person is reacting to the boy.

On Tuesday, she complained about an “extremely disturbing” blog post by a “convicted pedophile” stating that “Desmond is hot & feels sexy performing.”

“We do not approve of his statements & have written to@wordpressdotcom several times but they have yet to remove it,” she added. “It is highly inappropriate to speak of minors in this manner.” She also said that “if a pedophile wants to act on their urges, NO child is safe.” – READ MORE