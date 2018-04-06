True Pundit

Politics TV

Mom Tears Up Thanking Trump for Tax Cuts: ‘This Is a Big Deal for Our Family’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Thursday, President Donald Trump traveled to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, to participate in a roundtable on tax reform. President Trump opened up but literally tossed his notes aside, citing how it would be “boring” if he read from the planning remarks, and instead went off script.

Then a woman named Jessica Hodge took the mic and told a heartwarming story about how the tax cuts have affected her family. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Mom Tears Up Thanking Trump for Tax Cuts: 'This Is a Big Deal for Our Family'
WATCH: Mom Tears Up Thanking Trump for Tax Cuts: 'This Is a Big Deal for Our Family'

"I said I was not going to cry."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: