Mom Of Injured Parkland Survivor Says School Ignored Injured Son But Trump Reached Out (VIDEO)

Lisa Olsen, mother of Stoneman Douglas survivor William Douglas, slammed the Broward County School Board Tuesday night for not reaching out to students who bore injuries as a result of February’s deadly mass shooting.

“Even the president of the United States, the first lady, the governor, the attorney general, the chief of staff, and the senator had time to hug my son, but not my school district and not my son’s principal,” Olsen scolded the school board.

Olsen continued, “We can all agree that district communication with the victims’ families said MSD was a complete management breakdown, but I didn’t come here with only complaints. I have a suggestion for a critical incident referred to a communication matrix sometimes called a phone tree.”

According to Olsen, her son William was shot in both of his arms by Nikolas Cruz and witnessed three of his classmates get murdered in front of him, but Broward County School district officials, Olsen said, appeared to avoid contact with her and other parents of injured students.- READ MORE

