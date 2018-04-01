Mom makes French toast laced with PCP for her kids

An investigation is underway in Kansas after a mother says she accidentally put the drug PCP into French toast she was making for her children.

The breakfast sent all four to the hospital where they remain in stable condition; one 16 years old and the other two under the age of one.

According to police, the mother reported that a family member’s ex-boyfriend, who used to live in the home, was a drug user and he may have put the PCP in the vanilla extract bottle.

“In severe overdoses it can actually lead to coma and death, and it tends to shut down body organs,” said Dr. Tama Sawyer.

Dr. sawyer, managing director of the KU Hospital Poison Center, says this is a very odd case. She has never seen a case or study report a child under the age of one having ingested PCP. – READ MORE

