Mom left kids in freezing car during 80-minute job interview at hospital, police say

Police say a mother left her two young kids alone in a freezing car for more than an hour outside a hospital in Indianapolis, where dangerously cold temperatures have gripped the city.

The 26-year-old mother allegedly left her 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter alone in her car in the parking lot at Community Hospital North while she went for a job interview, according to WXIN.

A police report details how the two kids eventually went to the front desk where they “appeared to be cold with a pale skin tone and (were) slightly shivering. The kids advised they were freezing… and walked in on their own because they were cold and scared.”

According to the report, the temperature outside the car was just 5 degrees. Using a laser thermometer, law enforcement measured the temperature inside the car and found it to be just 10 degrees.

“No matter what temperature it is, it’s always a bad idea to leave young children in a car by themselves,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. – READ MORE

