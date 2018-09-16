Mom honored by Trump after MS-13 killed her daughter is struck, killed by SUV near memorial site

A grieving New York mom whose daughter was brutally murdered by MS-13 gang members — and who was later honored by President Trump at a State of the Union address — was struck and killed by an SUV Friday at her daughter’s memorial site after getting into a confrontation with the driver.

Evelyn Rodriguez, 50, was preparing for a vigil when she was struck in Brentwood, N.Y., around 4 p.m. -– two years to the day the body of her 16-year-old daughter Kayla Cuevas was found in a wooded area of New York City’s Long Island suburbs, which have been known for MS-13 violence.

Rodriguez was struck following a heated argument with the relative of a person who lives near the memorial over its placement.

She and another person were standing in the street and yelling when the SUV sped toward them and struck her. The driver was not arrested, but Suffolk County police said their investigation was continuing.

My thoughts and prayers are with

Evelyn Rodriguez this evening, along with her family and friends. #RIPEvelyn https://t.co/wMwxRdjBHM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018

Rodriguez was taken to a hospital where she died, the New York Post reported. – READ MORE

A suspected MS-13 gang member was captured Saturday, days after he broke into the New York City bedroom of a sleeping 11-year-old girl and raped her, police said.

Julio C. Ayala, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with rape, sexually motivated burglary, criminal sex act, sexual abuse and act in a manner injurious to a child, New York City police said. Police told Fox News that Ayala is believed to be an MS-13 gang member and is from El Salvador.

Authorities have been hunting for the 18-year-old since Wednesday after he allegedly climbed into the girl’s bedroom in Brooklyn through the second-floor window about 11:30 p.m. and raped her.

The attacker fled the scene through the window as the girl “cried for her parents’ help.” The parents called 911.

Authorities looked through nearby surveillance video and spotted Ayala walking near Flatbush and Parkside avenues as he was putting a sweatshirt on over his tank top. – READ MORE