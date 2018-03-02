Mom Who Hadn’t Seen Son In Years Finds Out In Text Message He’s At Parkland During Shooting

A New York mother who had not seen her son in years found out he was in danger at Stoneman Douglas High School when he sent her a text message during the standoff.

Julie Goffstein received this text message from her 15-year-old son while Nikolas Cruz was in the middle of his rampage:

“Hey mommy, I wanted to say hi, I wanted to talk now because there is a school shooter on my campus and we are locked down.”

“I’m safe in a closet,” her son said later, in texts reviewed by The Daily Caller. “I’m perfectly calm, to be honest this isn’t the scariest event in my life.”

Until this text message, Goffstein did not even know what high school he was attending because a Hamilton County, Ohio court had forbidden her from having any contact with her four youngest of six children for approximately 1,000 days.

Goffstein, who observes Chabad-Lubavitch Judaism, said she’s being kept away from her children by blatant religious bigotry on the part of her ex-husband and the court system. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *