Mollie Hemingway: Those ‘Making False Allegations’ Against Kavanaugh Have Not Been Prosecuted

Politicians, news media figures, and assorted leftists who slandered Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have not been held accountable for their misconduct, said Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino, authors of Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court, in a Friday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

The Democrats and broader left used the “politics of personal destruction” during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings to the Supreme Court, said Hemingway, senior editor at the Federalist and Fox News contributor.

“This is part of a larger effort by some people to have the politics of personal destruction be dominant,” Hemingway assessed. “It’s why it was important that Kavanaugh actually win the confirmation battle, because if he had lost it, it would have been lights out for this type of politics.”

Those orchestrating slander against Kavanaugh have not been held accountable, said Hemingway.

Hemingway said, “What concerns and me is that no one really has been held accountable for some of what happened, and the way to prevent this from happening in the future is to hold people accountable.”

Hemingway went on, "There were senators who intentionally and willfully violated or abandoned Senate processes and procedures, and nothing happened to them. Dianne Feinstein circumvented the Senate procedures put in place to protect nominees and people who make allegations against them. Nothing happened."