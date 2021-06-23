Moderna To Begin Producing COVID-19 Boosters, Expand International Distribution

Moderna announced on Monday that it plans to increase production to make COVID-19 boosters and expand into international distribution, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Moderna said it plans to add two additional production lines to its manufacturing facility in Norwood, Massachusetts, according to the WSJ.

The new production lines will help Moderna increase overall production capacity by roughly 50% at the Massachusetts factory, according to the WSJ.

Moderna and its partners are expanding vaccine production and distribution outside of the U.S., hoping to produce 3 billion vaccines globally in 2022, according to the WSJ.

“Our plan and our hope is that, as soon as the U.S. has enough doses, we’re allowed to export so we can help as many countries as we can around the world,” Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said.- READ MORE

