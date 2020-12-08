Moderna, Pfizer CEOs Skip White House COVID Vaccine Summit After Leaking Data To Biden

Despite repeatedly pledging to be apolitical, Pfizer and Moderna have been criticized for waiting to release their ‘Phase 3’ trial data until just days after the Nov. 3 vote, while shooting down Trump’s insistence that a vaccines would be approved in a matter of weeks as extreme hyperbole, if not an outright lie.

More than a month later, Pfizer and Moderna have revealed that they remain in close contact with the Biden team. As it turns out, Biden may have been briefed on the initial Pfizer and Moderna data before President Trump, even though, at that point, Biden’s victory had been decided by the media, and the media alone, STAT News reports.

Now, both Pfizer and Moderna are skipping a White House vaccine summit, despite taking billions in taxpayer dollars for their vaccines. Unlike Moderna, which benefited directly from “Operation Warp Speed” funds, Pfizer self-financed the development of the vaccine, before striking a deal with OWS to supply the US with millions of doses.

Both companies, and their executives, have benefited from these Trump Administration programs. But now, it seems, they’re trying to send a message to the public: The Trump Administration doesn’t deserve credit for the vaccines.- READ MORE

