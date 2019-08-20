Moderator chides Native American audience over lack of ‘excitement’ for Elizabeth Warren (VIDEO)

Some Native Americans aren’t ready to bury the hatchet with Elizabeth Warren.

Warren was invited to address the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, Iowa, and it was awkward almost from the start.

The moderator at the Native American Forum in Iowa today had to ask the crowd to applaud after he suggested the Elizabeth Warren could be the next President. pic.twitter.com/UKZlJBgBjR — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 19, 2019

“It’s a wonderful day Native Americans across this country should celebrate. Today, we’re sharing the stage with a future president, perhaps,” he said.

After an awkward silence, he chided, "I would expect more excitement from our Native citizens!"