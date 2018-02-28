After Mocking Christianity Several Times, Phony Oprah Declares: If I’m supposed to run for president, God has to tell me

Oprah is doing her Jesus shtick again. After slamming Christianity, she is now waiting to hear from God.

Oprah Winfrey said she’s had billionaires offer to fund her presidential campaign if she runs for the White House, but said she’s waiting for a sign from God.

“I went into prayer,” she said of calls for her to run for president.

“’God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that yet,” Winfrey told People Magazine in an interview published Wednesday.

But, but but what about this video, Oprah?

ABC News’ Joy Behar, co-host of “The View,” came under fire this week for saying Vice President Mike Pence has a “mental illness” because he listens to Jesus – but it’s safe to assume she won’t have the same criticism of liberal hero Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey told CBS’ “60 Minutes Overtime” that God has not told her to run for president despite widespread speculation that her infamous Golden Globes speech was a preview of a potential 2020 matchup with President Trump.

Winfrey told “Overtime” that she was simply looking to give a good speech at the Globes and that God would make the decision if she decided to run for office.

“If God actually wanted me to run, wouldn’t God kinda tell me? And I haven’t heard that,” Winfrey said.

Behar, an outspoken liberal, mocked Pence after hearing that he allegedly takes direction from Jesus.

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you… that’s called mental illness,” Behar said on Tuesday. The women of “The View” addressed the controversy on Thursday and Behar didn’t exactly apologize.

“I don’t mean to offend people but apparently I keep doing it,” she said. “It was a joke.” – READ MORE

