MO Gov. Faces Graphic Charges from Committee Investigating Sexual Misconduct

Calls for the resignation of Missouri’s governor are growing much louder in the wake of damning testimony by one witness before a state legislative committee.

As the Daily Caller reported, an unidentified woman addressed members of the House committee conducting an ongoing investigation into Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. Details of her allegations were made public in a report released Wednesday.

Her testimony under oath included graphic depictions of sexual assault, including violent and non-consensual sex and an attempt afterward to blackmail her into silence about it.

In the first of two encounters she described in her testimony, the witness said she was left “uncontrollably crying” after Greitens forced her face to come in close proximity to his exposed penis.

The woman testified that she “didn’t feel necessarily able to leave without performing oral sex” on him, citing safety concerns.

She described another incident during which Greitens allegedly asked her an inappropriate sexual question and reacted violently when she told him that she had been with men other than her husband.

The governor “slapped me across my face, just like hard,” the woman said. – READ MORE

