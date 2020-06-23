MN Police Union Boss: We’ve Been Barred From Viewing Body Cam Footage In George Floyd Case, ‘Administration Broke Our Policy’ (VIDEO)

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, said Tuesday during an interview with CBS’ Gayle King that the administration has violated policy by refusing to allow the union leaders to view body camera footage involved with the George Floyd arrest.

Floyd, who is black, died on May 25, following an arrest where an officer held his knee on the neck of the 46-year-old for over eight minutes. The social media footage, surfaced online and sparked nationwide protests and riots.

AHEAD: @GayleKing speaks to Police Officer Federation of Minneapolis President Lt. Bob Kroll in his first interview since four MN police officers were charged in the death of George Floyd. First on @CBSThisMorning, hear more from Kroll and other police union leaders. pic.twitter.com/Rx0Bfgl09X — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 23, 2020

According to Mr. Kroll, his team has only been allowed to see what the public has seen, barring him from being able to come forward with an “informed” decision on the arrest, particularly when it comes to the supporting officers involved.

“Lets talk about the incident,” King said, “I wanna know from each of you, what you thought when you saw the video of George Floyd and Officer Chauvin.”

“That’s part of the problem, Gayle, is we were not allowed to see the video,” answered Kroll. “The administration broke our policy, which gives us the ability to see, to review the video.” – READ MORE

