MN investigation shows Rep. Omar filed EIGHT YEARS of false tax returns

An investigation into campaign finance violations by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar reveals she committed numerous felonies, including filing joint tax returns with a man she wasn’t married to.
Minnesota’s Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board found Omar used campaign funds for personal out-of-state travel and legal expenses in violation of state law, and ordered her to reimburse her campaign committee $3,469.23 for the expenses.
But there was something much more damning in the report that isn't making it into the mainstream news.