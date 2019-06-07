MN investigation shows Rep. Omar filed EIGHT YEARS of false tax returns

An investigation into campaign finance violations by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar reveals she committed numerous felonies, including filing joint tax returns with a man she wasn’t married to.

Minnesota’s Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board found Omar used campaign funds for personal out-of-state travel and legal expenses in violation of state law, and ordered her to reimburse her campaign committee $3,469.23 for the expenses.

BREAKING — Important Ilhan Omar thread on just-released campaign finance investigation conclusions:



The report’s finding that @IlhanMN committed SIX campaign finance violations is, amazingly, not the report’s key takeaway.



(1/x) — David Steinberg 🧔🏻 (@realDSteinberg) June 6, 2019

The report states that @IlhanMN and Ahmed Hirsi filed joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015.



Yet they were not married. @IlhanMN was married to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi from 2009-2017.



According to both federal and MN law, this is illegal. (3/x) — David Steinberg 🧔🏻 (@realDSteinberg) June 6, 2019

But there was something much more damning in the report that isn’t making it into the mainstream news. – READ MORE