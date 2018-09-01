MLB Star Stands Ground As Reporters Hound Him Over Pro-Gun Post: My Family Fled Castro

“As most of you guys know I’m Cuban-American, and most of my family was run out of Cuba because of a brutal dictator,” Martinez told a swarm of reporters on Tuesday. “It’s terrible. It’s one of those things where I’ll never get to meet some of my family because of it.”

“I love my country. I stand by the Constitution and I stand by the Second Amendment,” he continued. “It’s something I take pride in and it’s something I’ll back up.”

“Everybody has a right to stand by what they believe in and that’s what makes us American,” added Martinez, according to the New York Daily News. “We’re not all going to believe in the same things, but that’s what makes this country so great.”

At age 26, Martinez posted a meme of Adolf Hitler with the quote, “To conquer a nation, first disarm it’s [sic] citizens.” He captioned the photo, “This is why I always stay strapped! #TheTruth.”- READ MORE

California lawmakers approved a bill this week that would expand the list of people who could ask a court for a gun violence restraining order, reports said.

AB2888 passed the state Senate 25-12. It would allow co-workers and school personnel to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from someone they believe poses a danger, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The legislation would build on the state’s existing “red flag” law, passed in 2014 following a deadly shooting in Isla Vista that resulted in seven deaths, including the shooter, the Huffington Post reported. The law went into effect in 2016.

But critics say that expanding the gun-takeaway law could lead to abuses, the Chronicle reported. – READ MORE