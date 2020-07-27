MLB Season In Jeopardy, Emergency Meetings Called After 14 Marlins Players Test Positive For COVID-19

Officials with Major League Baseball called an emergency meeting early Monday after 14 players on the Miami Marlins tested positive for coronavirus, canceling that team’s opening day game and putting the future of the MLB’s truncated 2020 season in jeopardy.

The Marlins played just two games — a short series against the Philadelphia Phillies — and were scheduled to have their first home game on Monday. That game has now been canceled after four players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and eight more players and two coaches tested positive for the virus on Monday, according to Fox News.

Unlike the NBA, which is secluding its players in a “bubble,” and hosting all games at Walt Disney World’s professional sports complex in Orlando, Florida, the MLB declared a short, but largely normal season for its players, allowing teams to compete in several cities outside of their home base, but in their select “region.”

The Marlins ventured as far as Philadelphia in the first week of play but also took part in an exhibition game against the Atlanta Braves in Georgia. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --