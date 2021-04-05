MLB says All-Star Game will be relocated from Georgia in response to voting law

Major League Baseball announced Friday that this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft will be relocated out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new voting law, saying it fiercely “opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement just one day after the season began over mounting pressure to

change the location in response to Republican-backed election reform legislation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

JUST IN: @MLB announces it’ll move the All-Star Game and Draft out of Atlanta due to the state passing a new elections law last week. pic.twitter.com/rBVUQ6FMJG — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) April 2, 2021

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and the Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” he said in a statement. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” he continued. “Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

President Biden said in an interview with ESPN this week that he would "strongly support" the July 13 game being relocated in response to the law that he called "Jim Crow on steroids."

