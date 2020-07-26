MLB Opens the Season With Black Lives Matter Tribute: ‘Today, We Are One’

Major League Baseball (MLB) returned on Thursday night to deserted stadiums and players wearing masks during the National Anthem. The league also honored the Black Lives Matter movement — in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, players held onto a long, black piece of fabric and kneeled.

Today, and every day, we come together as brothers. As equals, all with the same goal – to level the playing field. To change the injustices. Equality is not just a word. It’s our right! Today we stand as men from 25 nations on 6 continents. Today, we are one. pic.twitter.com/vKUGdRfwgQ — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2020

While the players stood holding the ribbon, Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman said in a pre-recorded message to the players, “This moment signifies our charge, our brotherhood, our unity. Equality and unity cannot be until there is empathy. Today and every day, we come together as brothers, as equals, all with the same goal: to level the playing field, to change the injustices.”

The announcer continued, “Today we stand as men from twenty-five nations on six continents. Today, we are one.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --