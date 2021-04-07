MLB Moves All-Star Game To Colorado, Which Has Voter ID Laws, Significantly Less Diverse Than Georgia

Major League Baseball has reportedly made the decision to host the 2021 All-Star Game in Colorado after caving to pressure from the political Left to boycott Georgia after Georgia passed a new election security law, which included having to include a driver’s license number when voting by mail.

“Coors Field in Denver has been chosen to host this year’s All-Star Game,” ESPN reported. “It will mark the second time the homer-friendly home of the Colorado Rockies will host the Midsummer Classic. The American League beat the National League 13-8 at Coors in 1998.”

However, reporters quickly noted that Colorado already has voter ID laws and that the league was moving to a less diverse area.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” MLB Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement last week. “Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”- READ MORE

