Mitt Romney ‘Very Unhappy’ with John Bolton’s Firing, Suggests ‘John Bolton’ as Replacement

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) expressed disappointment over the news of National Security Advisor John Bolton’s firing, calling the outgoing senior White House official “brilliant” and suggested his reinstatement.

More Romney: “John Bolton is a brilliant man with decades of experience in foreign policy. His point of view was not always the same everybody else in the room. That’s why you wanted him there. The fact that he was a contrarian from time to time was an asset, not a liability.” — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 10, 2019

“I’m very, very unhappy to hear that he is leaving. It’s a huge loss for the administration and for the nation,” Romney told reporters on Tuesday. “John Bolton is a brilliant man with decades of experience in foreign policy. His point of view was not always the same everybody else in the room. That’s why you wanted him there.

“The fact that he was a contrarian from time to time was an asset, not a liability,” the Utah Republican added.

Asked who he believes should replace Bolton, Romney replied: "John Bolton."