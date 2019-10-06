Mitt Romney: Trump Suggesting China, Ukraine Investigate Biden Is ‘Appalling’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) declared Friday that President Donald Trump’s suggestion that China and Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings with the two countries is “wrong and appalling.”

“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” Romney wrote on Twitter. “By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling.”

The Never Trump lawmaker’s comments come after President Trump said Thursday that China should investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, for alleged corruption.

"China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as Ukraine," the president told reporters outside the White House ahead of a visit to Florida to deliver remarks on health care.