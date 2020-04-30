Mitt Romney Trashes Trump Admin’s Management Style, Swipes At President Over Coronavirus Response

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) took aim at the Trump administration’s coronavirus response on Tuesday night without mentioning President Donald Trump explicitly by name, trashing the president’s “management style” in a video chat with Georgetown students.

“The speed of our response looked slow compared to other people. That first phase will not stand out as a great moment in American leadership,” Romney said, noting that the administration seemed to be slow to ramp up in handling the pandemic, “We didn’t look real strong, and that’s kind of an understatement.”

Assuring students the issue wasn’t necessarily with President Donald Trump, with whom Romney has had an ongoing “hot-and-cold relationship,” in the words of Yahoo News, the Senator quickly added, “I’m not blaming this administration.”

But, he said, he’d be handling the coronavirus pandemic differently if he were in charge.

“It’s hard to say to all 50 governors, you guys all do your thing,” Romney said, referring to the Trump administration’s decision to allow governors to seek out personal protective equipment for health care workers largely on their own. “I think the federal coordination has been less than my personal style.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --