Mitt Romney says Americans should ‘get behind’ Joe Biden, slams Trump: ‘Don’t expect him to go quietly’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Sunday that Americans should “get behind” Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the election.

Although President Donald Trump has not yet conceded — and vowed to continue challenging the outcome of the election in the court system — the media declared Biden the president-elect shortly before noon Saturday as it became more clear that Biden would win Pennsylvania.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Utah Republican said Americans should “get behind” Biden as their new president because the “statisticians have come to a conclusion.”

“The reality is, given the fact that the statisticians have come to a conclusion at this stage, I think we get behind the new president,” Romney said. “Unless, for some reason, that’s overturned, we get behind the new president, wish him the very best.”

Meanwhile, Romney vowed to continue to fight for conservative causes, but said Senate Republicans have a “responsibility” to work with Biden as president. – READ MORE

