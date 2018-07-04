Mitt Romney: Mueller’s Probe Is ‘Appropriate,’ It’s ‘Too Early’ To Say Whom He’ll Support In 2020 (VIDEO)

Former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney coasted to victory in Utah’s GOP primary last week, practically guaranteeing he’ll be elected to the Senate, filling the seat of retiring Utah Republican, Orrin Hatch.

And now that he’s more than likely heading back to Washington, D.C., Romney is again positioning himself as a foil to President Donald Trump, telling MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt that he “doesn’t know” whom he’ll support for president in 2020, when Trump will be running for his second term, and that Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign collaborated with Russian officials to influence the 2016 presidential election is “totally appropriate.”

.@kasie: "Do you think the Russia investigation is a hoax?"@MittRomney: "No, I think it's a totally appropriate evaluation by our government." pic.twitter.com/3kSCFkzbIQ — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) July 2, 2018

"There will be people who decide, I presume, to get in a Republican primary" in 2020, says @MittRomney pic.twitter.com/rj6Qtzbe1v — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) July 2, 2018

Although Republicans are generally expected to support their party’s candidate if that candidate is seeking re-election, Romney followed up by noting that it’s simply “too early” to jump on anyone’s bandwagon. – READ MORE