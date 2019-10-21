Mitt Romney confirms identity of secret Twitter account used to voice criticism of President Trump

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday confirmed the identity of a secret social media account that he used to actively participate on Twitter under the guise of anonymity.

The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins published a story about Romney on Sunday revealing, among other things, that Romney uses a burner Twitter account. While Romney did not provide Coppins with the account information, he relayed enough detail for the internet to find the account.

Later Sunday afternoon, Slate writer Ashley Feinberg published a story with information about an account she believed was Romney’s burner identity: Pierre Delecto, with a username of “@qaws9876.”

i *believe* i may have found mitt romney’s secret twitter account https://t.co/SNVUeqbLoY — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 20, 2019

Romney confirmed late Sunday that he was, in fact, Mr. Delecto. When Coppins called the senator to ask if he operated the account, Romney replied, "C'est moi," a French phrase meaning "that is me" or "it is me."