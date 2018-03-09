Mitt Romney is under attack in Utah for ‘liberal Massachusetts values’

Mitt Romney is being hit with the first attack ad of the Utah Senate race Thursday, a slickly produced videothat portrays him as a darling of the D.C. establishment and gives him the nickname “flip-flopper Mitt.”

The ad from Republican candidate Larry Meyers slams Mr. Romney, the presumptive front-runner in the GOP race, with accusations of not being conservative enough for Utah voters.

“The D.C. establishment loves Mitt Romney. But Utah voters have a better choice. Larry Meyers,” says the announcer.

It then rips open an old wound for Mr. Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee and a former Massachusetts governor.

In 2012, President Barack Obama also accused Mr. Romney of being a flip-flopper and having “no core.”

“Flip-flopper Mitt has been all over the map. On issues like the Second Amendment. On issues like life. And the last time Mitt Romney was elected, he stuck the country with the blueprint for Obamacare,” says the ad, the voice-over announcer’s words repeated in text across the screen.

These lines of attack are expected to dominate the race, as it follows a familiar patter of recent GOPprimaries becoming conservative versus establishment showdowns.

“Utah voters have a choice. Mitt Romney’s liberal Massachusetts values or qualified, conservative Larry Meyers,” says the ad. – READ MORE

