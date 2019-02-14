Mitchell Scolds Pence: ‘Can You Understand’ You’re ‘Creating a Toxic Climate’ by Rebuking Omar’s Anti-Semitism?

After Vice President Pence called on Rep. Ilhan Omar to be punished for her anti-Semitic remarks, MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell used the blowback against the Democrat to complain about anti-Muslim discrimination. The journalist grilled Pence Wednesday afternoon, while he was in Warsaw, Poland attending a U.S. sponsored summit on the Middle East.

Instead of criticizing the Democrat for her remarks and non-apology, Mitchell grilled Pence for daring to rebuke Omar, blaming Republicans for their own bigotry:

I have to ask you about your tweet from the plane against Congresswoman Omar. You read her out, we understand you want her to be kicked off the foreign affairs committee. At the same time Republicans were very slow to go and punish Congressman Steve King of Iowa, who is historically critical of Hispanic Americans. And the President’s Muslim ban. Can you understand how that creates a climate of toxicity in all directions?

Pence explained to the MSNBC anchor how serious and dangerous anti-Semitism was, adding that King was punished by being kicked off committees for his controversial comments. Undeterred, Mitchell pressed on, asking, “And what the President said about banning all Muslims in 2015?” – READ MORE