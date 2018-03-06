Politics Security
Mitch McConnell Rejects Frenzied Gun Control Push: Not on Senate Agenda
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declined to readjust the Senate schedule for a rush to gun control and will instead consider a banking bill this week.
The decision to forgo any gun control debate comes as the establishment media, gun control groups, and Democrat Senators fervently push for gun control now.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Bill Nelson (D-FL) are pushing an “assault weapons” ban targeting over 200 firearms, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is pushing the same gun control he unsuccessfully pushed after the heinous attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School.- READ MORE
Breitbart