Mitch McConnell on Mueller Report: ‘What Else Do We Need to Know? It’s Time to Move On’

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday morning delivered a rousing assessment on the floor of the Senate of the special counsel investigation — declaring in no uncertain terms that Robert Mueller and his team had rendered a verdict and that it was time to move on for the good of the American people.

“Case closed,” said McConnell.

He also accused Democrats of wanting a “national crisis” for their own political gain.

“There’s an outrage industrial complex that spans from Capitol press conferences to cable news. They’re grieving that the national crisis they have spent two years wishing for did not materialize — but for the rest of the country, it’s good news,” said McConnell.

Following that speech, the Senate majority leader emphasized on Tuesday night to Fox News host Martha MacCallum on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” “I think we ought to put it to rest. Mueller spent two years on this. He interviewed hundreds of people. He reached the conclusion there was certainly no collusion on the president’s part.”

“He brought no charges on obstruction,” McConnell added. “They indicted a number of Russians. It was clear what the Russians were trying to do. He pointed it out to us. What else do we need to know? It’s time to move on.”

