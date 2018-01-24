Mitch McConnell Ignores National Reciprocity for 46 Consecutive Weeks

It is January 23, 2018, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has ignored national reciprocity for 46 consecutive weeks.

Breitbart News reported that national reciprocity was introduced in the Senate on March 1, 2017, but McConnell has yet to say a word about it in public.

National reciprocity was introduced in the House on January 3, 2017, where it suffered a similar fate at the hands of Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.). It was December 6, 2017, before enough conservatives banded together to overcome Ryan’s stonewalling and pass the measure. Conservatives in the Senate will no doubt have to do the same thing if national reciprocity is to have a chance of passage.

McConnell’s lack of interest in reciprocity is characteristic of the ruling class. After all, members of that class have around-the-clock, taxpayer-funded armed security wherever they go, so their lives are the same with or without reciprocity for concealed carry permits. But for the common man, for the concealed carry permit holders in Kentucky who voted for McConnell in 2014, national reciprocity is the linchpin of freedom. With it, they can keep their pistol close at hand for self-defense as they traverse this great country. Without it, their right to keep and bear arms is often limited by a state border. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Nevada Democrats revealed their 2018 election season mascot Tuesday — a giant green turtle by the name of “Mitch McTurtle.”

State party chairman William McCurdy showcased the turtle costume at a campaign function Tuesday afternoon.

Nevada Democratic Party Chmn. William McCurdy introduces the party’s new 2018 mascot, Mitch McTurtle, a stand-in for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/iH0QQh7wOp — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) January 16, 2018

The mascot, which consists of a turtle holding a money bag, was created to poke fun at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Nevada Democratic Party plans to use “Mitch McTurtle” at campaign functions to link local Republican candidates as being in lock-step with the Senate Republican leader. – READ MORE