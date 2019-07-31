Mitch McConnell Blasts ‘Feckless’ Obama Policies In Blistering Attack

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell let loose this week to defend himself against a barrage of attacks from the left after a Washington Post op-ed declared McConnell to be a “Russian asset.”

Fox News reported that McConnell blasted the op-ed’s author Dana Milbank, who he described as one of many “hyperventilating hacks” who conveniently ignored former President Barack Obama’s “feckless” Russia policies.

(…)

McConnell went on to defend himself with his record, saying that he stood with then-President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s on missile defense and his Soviet policy, adding that he was “honored” to “watch Communism crumble,” before later “sounding the alarm” when then-President Bill Clinton was “too soft on Russia.”

“I used hearings to grill Democratic officials who were soft on President Yeltsin and optimistic about President-elect Putin,” McConnell said, pointing out that many Democrats were less skeptical about Putin. “And, of course, I helped lead the charge against the Obama administration’s completely feckless Russia policies. President Obama mocked his 2012 opponent for taking Russia too seriously. His administration sought a naive reset with the Kremlin and for eight years I helped lead the charge against that weakness.” – READ MORE