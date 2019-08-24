MIT reveals how much money they got from Jeffrey Epstein, and pledges to donate it to charity

MIT President L. Rafael Reif says the university owes more than an apology for the amount of money it received from Jeffrey Epstein, the since-deceased Florida billionaire accused of running a sex ring.

In an open letter to the MIT community Thursday evening, Reif revealed that the renowned Cambridge university had received a total of $800,000 over the last 20 years from foundations run by Epstein.

The 66-year-old former hedge-fund manager, who was first arrested on sex charges in 2006, was found dead from an apparent suicide in his jail cell earlier this month while awaiting trial on new charges of sexually abusing and trafficking dozens of underage girls.

A self-described “science philanthropist,” Epstein had donated millions to Boston-area initiatives — mostly related to Harvard. However, the $800,000 figure that Reif revealed he had contributed to MIT was more than had previously been disclosed.

In his letter, the MIT president offered "a profound and humble apology" to Epstein's victims. And unlike Harvard (which says it has no plans to return the money Epstein donated), he announced the university would donate the same amount of money they received from Epstein's foundations to a charity to benefit his victims or other victims of sexual abuse.