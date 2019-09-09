MIT Media Lab Director Resigns Following Report on Hidden Donations From Jeffrey Epstein

Joi Ito, the director of the Media Lab at MIT, resigned Saturday and the university is calling for an independent investigation following explosive allegations that he and at least one other person at the lab made efforts to make sure Jeffrey Epstein’s name was not associated with donations he made or helped solicit.

Internal communications and documents obtained by CNN — first reported by the New Yorker — show Epstein was integral to incoming donations from major donors, including $2 million from Bill Gates and at least $5 million from Leon Black, the founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Ito submitted his resignation Saturday as lab director and as a professor, according to a statement from MIT President L. Rafael Reif

His statement referenced the New Yorker piece, saying “because the accusations in the story are extremely serious, they demand an immediate, thorough and independent investigation.”

He asked MIT's general counsel to "engage a prominent law firm to design and conduct this process."