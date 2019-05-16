Missouri Senate passes bill banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy

The Missouri Senate passed a bill early Thursday to ban abortion eight weeks of pregnancy.

The Republican-led Senate approved the legislation 24-10. It needs at least another vote of approval in the House of Representatives, which is also led by Republicans, before it can head to Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.

The bill includes exceptions for medical emergencies — but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Doctors who perform abortions after eight weeks face five to 15 years in prison.

Parson, who supports the bill, has said he believes this gives Missouri the opportunity to be “one of the strongest pro-life states in the country.”

Senate Democrats, including Sen. Jill Schupp, of the St. Louis area, attacked the bill on Wednesday. – READ MORE