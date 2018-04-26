Entertainment Politics
Missouri Senate panel considers resolution declaring porn a public health threat
A Missouri state Senate committee is considering a resolution that would declare pornography a public health threat.
The GOP-backed resolution declares that pornography “perpetuates a sexually toxic environment.”
The resolution, which would not alter state law if passed, argues that pornography can “contribute to emotional and medical illnesses,” “shape deviant sexual arousal” and has negatively affected the “family unit,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
No action was taken on the resolution on Tuesday. – READ MORE
TheHill