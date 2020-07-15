Missouri man who guarded home with rifle reveals that ‘rumor is’ he and wife will be ‘indicted shortly’

Missouri attorney Mark McCloskey, who along with his wife Patricia brandished legally-owned firearms when confronted by Black Lives Matter protesters at their St. Louis home last month, told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday that “the rumor is that we are going to be indicted shortly” over the incident.

Last week, authorities executed a search warrant at the McCloskeys’ home in connection with the June 28 incident. Mark McCloskey told host Tucker Carlson that the officers were “almost apologetic” when they served the warrant.

“They didn’t want to have to be there. They were doing their job. Patty wanted to take a picture to document it and she asked if they wouldn’t mind facing away from the camera so that people wouldn’t get mad at them if their faces were shown on TV,” he said. “They all did so.

“They, unfortunately, are stuck between a circuit attorney that wants to prosecute us, and their own belief that we did nothing wrong.”

In the June incident, the McCloskeys said they were startled shortly before dinnertime when “300 to 500 people” entered the gated community where they live.

“I didn’t shoot anybody,” Mark McCloskey said. “I just held my ground, protecting my house, and I’m sitting here on television tonight instead of dead or putting out the smoldering embers of my home.” – READ MORE

