Uncategorized
Missouri House votes to legalize medical marijuana
The Missouri House has voted to legalize medical marijuana.
The bill is partially a response to ballot initiatives that aim to give voters the opportunity to legalize medical marijuana outside of the Legislature’s control.
The House bill, approved Tuesday in a 112-44 vote, would allow anyone over 18 with a terminal disease to use smokeless medical marijuana. People with Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and several of other conditions would also be eligible. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri House has voted to legalize medical marijuana. The bill is partially a response to ballot initiatives that aim to give voters the opportunity to legalize medical marijuana outside of the Legislature's control. The House bill, approved Tuesday in a 112-44 vote, would allow anyone over 18 with a terminal…