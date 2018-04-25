View our Privacy Policy

Missouri House moves to legalize medical marijuana

The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would legalize medical marijuana for many patients.

The bill, approved Monday in a voice vote, would allow anyone over 18 dying of a terminal disease to access smokeless medical marijuana. People with cancer, Alzheimer’s, post-traumatic stress disorder and a variety of other conditions would also qualify.

Proponents say this will help dying patients alleviate pain and give relief to veterans struggling with the effects of war. – READ MORE

