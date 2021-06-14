Missouri Governor Will Sign Bill That Will Nullify Federal Gun Laws

If President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats end up getting gun control legislation passed and signed, don’t expect law enforcement in Missouri to enforce it.

On Thursday, Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he would sign the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” a piece of legislation state conservatives have been pushing for almost a decade, according to the Kansas City Star. The Biden administration’s renewed push for gun control laws renewed interest in the bill, which passed the state Senate by a 24-10 vote and the state House of Representatives by a 110-43 vote.

The legislation says federal gun laws not on the state books would be considered “invalid” in the state; while liberal critics have pointed to the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which says the Constitution and federal laws are the “supreme Law of the Land” and can’t be superseded by state law, Republicans have said the bill merely codifies legal discretion in matters of gun law.

“We’re just simply saying we’re not going to lift a finger to enforce their rules,” said Republican state Sen. Eric Burlison, according to the Kansas City Star.

Parson, a former sheriff, will sign the bill at a Saturday ceremony at a shooting range in Lee’s Summit.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --