Missouri Governor Says Pardon Likely If St. Louis Homeowners Charged

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is ready to grant a pardon if prosecutors bring criminal charges against a St. Louis couple who wielded firearms from their front yard as a group of protesters marched through their neighborhood.

The Republican governor on Friday told a St. Louis radio station he thinks a pardon is “exactly what would happen” if Mark and Patricia McCloskey are charged in the June 28 incident.

“Right now, that’s what I feel,” he said. “You don’t know until you hear all the facts. But right now, if this is all about going after them for doing a lawful act, then yeah, if that’s scenario ever happened, I don’t think they’re going to spend any time in jail.”

“I don’t think they’re going to spend any time in jail,” Parson said, adding that the couple “did what they legally should do.”

“A mob does not have the right to charge your property. They had every right to protect themselves,” he said.

He later wrote on Twitter: “We will not allow law-abiding citizens to be targeted for exercising their constitutional rights.” – READ MORE

