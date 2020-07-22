Missouri AG Files To Dismiss Charges Against McCloskeys: ‘I Won’t Stand By While Missouri Law Is Being Ignored’

On Monday, following the news that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the city’s top prosecutor, announced that Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who pointed guns at a crowd in front of their home, would be charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a brief that would dismiss the charges. The brief stated that Schmitt “respectfully requests that the Court dismiss this case at the earlier possible opportunity.”

“The right to keep and bear arms is given the highest level of protection in our constitution and our laws, including the Castle Doctrine, which provides broad rights to Missourians who are protecting their property and lives from those who wish to do them harm,” Schmitt told Fox News, adding, “Despite this, Circuit Attorney Gardner filed suit against the McCloskeys, who, according to published reports, were defending their property and safety. As Missouri’s Chief law enforcement officer, I won’t stand by while Missouri law is being ignored.”

Gardner had stated, “It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner — that is unlawful in the city of St. Louis,” without mentioning Missouri’s “castle doctrine.” The couple’s attorney, Joel Schwartz, called Gardner’s decision “disheartening as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed.” – READ MORE

