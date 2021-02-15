Mississippi State Senate Passes Bill Banning Transgender Athletes From Girls’ Sports

Mississippi joins other states in voting on legislation that would only allow biological females to participate in women’s sports.

The Mississippi state Senate passed a bill on Thursday prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in women’s’ or girls’ sports in Mississippi universities and schools.

Lawmakers in eleven other states are introducing similar restrictions regarding athletics and “gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year,” according to The Associated Press.

On January 20, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would ban discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. – READ MORE

