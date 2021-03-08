Mississippi Gov: ‘I Don’t Think Mail-In Voting Should Be Allowed,’ ‘Lots Of Opportunities For Fraud’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said that mail-in voting should be barred in every state because of the possibility it presents for fraud.

Reeves, a Republican, appeared on CNN on Sunday and was pressed by “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper on election fraud. Tapper pushed Reeves to confirm if President Joe Biden is the “lawfully elected president of the United States.”

“President Biden is the president of the United States,” Reeves answered. “In our state, we do not allow mail-in voting, and the reason we don’t allow mail-in voting is because we think that it allows for lots of opportunities for fraud and other things. And I don’t think mail-in voting should be allowed in other states around the nation, but President Biden is the duly elected president and we are going to do everything we can to work with him to help the citizens of Mississippi.”

Tapper side-stepped Reeves’s claim on mail-in voting and continued to press the governor, despite Reeves calling Biden the “duly elected president of the United States,” on whether the election was “free and fair.”- READ MORE

