Missing Utah woman found living in a national forest reportedly wanted ‘solitude and isolation’

The woman who was found living in a national forest earlier this week reportedly told authorities she was in need of an escape.

While maintaining her anonymity, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News the woman had been living off the land in Diamond Fork for five months because she wanted “solitude and isolation.”

A press release issued Monday noted that the 47-year-old woman was reported missing by U.S. Forest Service officials in November after they spotted what appeared to be her abandoned car and camp gear in the Diamond Fork area of Spanish Fork Canyon.

On May 2, a sheriff’s sergeant and drone pilot discovered the woman’s tent not far from where her car was seen.

A 47 year old woman missing in Diamond Fork Canyon since November 2020 was found alive yesterday. While she was missing to us, @UCSO_SAR officials believe she was there by choice. https://t.co/qXk5m9NUlz pic.twitter.com/zeDryEdAhy — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) May 4, 2021

“Her motivation was, in part, for solitude and isolation,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Fox News in an email.

The woman was taken to a nearby medical center for a physical and mental health evaluation since it appeared she had lost a “considerable amount of weight” and was “weak.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --